Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service and it is a steamy one.
First off, an Excessive Heat Warning.
That warning for an extended period of heat and humidity will go into effect at 1 p.m. and will continue until 7 p.m., Saturday.
According to the weather service, a hot and humid air mass will build across the Midwest beginning today and continuing through Saturday. Temperatures in the 90s will combine with humidity to push heat induces into the 100 to 110 range, especially from Thursday through Saturday.
Summary
• Heat Index Values — 100 to 105 degrees today then ranging from 100 to 110 degrees Thursday through Saturday.
• Timing — This Afternoon through Saturday Evening.
• Impacts — Heat-related illnesses may occur due to the prolonged period of heat and humidity.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures and high humidity will occur. This combination will lead to a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely.
The weather service suggests drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly.
One should take extra precautions if working or spending time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
Look for an afternoon high near 93 degrees with heat-index values as high as 100 degrees and a low around 78 degrees. There's a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Iowa counties of Cedar, Louisa and Muscatine in the Q-C region until 7 p.m..
The chance of rainfall increases to 60% overnight with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny and hot, with a high near 96 degrees and a low around 81 degrees.
Heat-index values will be as high as 108 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.