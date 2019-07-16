The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Quad-City region. The watch will go into effect at 1 p.m., Wednesday and continue until 7 p.m., Saturday.
According to the weather service:
"A hot and humid air mass will build across the Midwest by midweek. Temperatures in the 90s will combine with humidity to push heat induces into the 100 to 110 range, especially from Thursday through Saturday. It is possible this heat will continue into the late weekend, but confidence of this remains low at this time.
"An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures and high humidity is possible. This combination could create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely."
Summary:
• Heat Index Values: Ranging from 100 to 110 degrees due to temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, and dewpoints in the low to mid 70s.
• Timing: Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening.
• Impacts: Heat-related illnesses may occur due to the prolonged period of heat and humidity.
Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Skies will be cloudy the becoming mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 72 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of scatterd showers and thunderstorms between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m
For Wednesday look for patchy fog to continue before 10 a.m. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees and a low around 78 degrees.