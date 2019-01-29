You've been hearing about it for days, and its finally here — that brutal cold with life-threatening wind chills. It's here to stay for the next couple of days.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be partly sunny, breezy and cold with a temperature falling to around -3 degrees by 5 p.m. Wind-chill values will be as low as -25 degrees with wind gusts as high as 30 mph and areas of blowing snow.
Tonight there's a slight chance of snow before 7 p.m., then a chance of flurries between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Be alert to areas of blowing snow before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around -24 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -45 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday will be sunny and very cold with a high near -13 degrees and life-threatening wind-chill values as low as -50 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around -28 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -40 degrees.
Blowing snow will create hazardous travel through this evening, according to a National Weather Service special weather statement.
The statement states that northwest winds from 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph, combined with powdery snow on the ground, will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow and slick travel conditions. The best chance for blowing snow will be in open areas across far eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois.
Roads, bridges and overpasses may be slick and hazardous with the snow and ice accumulations. Motorists can also expect areas of poor visibility due to blowing snow.