Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
An Excessive Heat Warning continues for the region until 7 p.m., Saturday.
There's a slight chance of showers between noon and 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny and hot with a high near 96 degrees.
Heat-index values will be as high as 107 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 80 degrees.
Friday will be sunny and hot with a high near 97 degrees and heat-index values as high as 109 degrees.
Friday night brings a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Skies wll be mostly clear with a low around 80 degrees.