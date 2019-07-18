{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Heat

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues for the region until 7 p.m., Saturday.

There's a slight chance of showers between noon and 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny and hot with a high near 96 degrees.

Heat-index values will be as high as 107 degrees. 

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 80 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and hot with a high near 97 degrees and heat-index values as high as 109 degrees.

Friday night brings a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Skies wll be mostly clear with a low around 80 degrees.

