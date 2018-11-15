Here's the afternoon forecast from the Naitonal Weather Service.
It will be sunny with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.
Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 42 degrees.
Friday night snow is likely after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday snow is likely before 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
So your don't like the forecast, consider this story that moved this morning on the Associated Press.
Early season storm dumps snow across much of Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An early season snowstorm dumped up to 6 inches of snow in parts of southwestern and central Illinois, causing widespread school closures and some traffic snarls.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area and said some additional snowfall into Thursday evening was possible.
The heaviest Illinois snowfall totals reaching half a foot in spots were reported in a band from the St. Louis area to around Springfield. Up to 3 inches of snow had fallen by Thursday morning in the Peoria and Carbondale areas. The Chicago area had about an inch of snow.
Police say electricity was knocked out in Lebanon, about 20 miles east of St. Louis, when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole early Thursday.