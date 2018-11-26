Try 3 months for $3
NWS: Totals

Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

It will be mostly cloudy with a temperature falling to around 21 degrees by 5 p.m. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 9 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 21 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 7 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero.

Before venturing out today, check out these links.

• Illinois winter road conditions

• Iowa winter road conditions

• Flight information from the Quad-City Airport

• Check out the radar before hitting the road

• Seven-day forecast

• Blizzard Summary: November 25, 2018

Most schools have cancelled classes today while numerous other places are closed because of the weather

