Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly cloudy with a temperature falling to around 21 degrees by 5 p.m. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 9 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 21 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 7 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero.
@qcairport travelers flying through Chicago. https://t.co/9CYDjhjoei— qcairport (@qcairport) November 26, 2018
Before venturing out today, check out these links.