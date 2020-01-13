Noon update: Mild with overnight fog possible

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook another fast moving storm system will move through Iowa tonight, with rain, possibly mixed with snow in northeast Iowa between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. Fog also will be possible tonight.

Then on Thursday night and Friday: A strong low-pressure system is expected to produce a transition from snow to freezing rain and then to rain across the area. There may be significant precipitation amounts but it is too early to determine exact amounts.

Friday night and Saturday: A deepening low-pressure system will track from eastern Iowa into the Great Lakes region. Snow and very strong northwest winds are possible in the wake of the system, along with much colder temperatures. However, it is too early to determine exact impacts to the area.

Stay tuned to see how that shakes out.

As far as this afternoon goes, it will be cloudy with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 36 degrees. There's a slight chance of drizzle between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. with patchy fog between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 22 degrees.

