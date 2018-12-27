Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Look for more rain and possibly a thunderstorm this afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible. It will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 52 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
A NWS Special Weather Statement states: "Strong southeast winds are expected through 2 p.m. with widespread gusts near 35 mph. Isolated areas may have peak gusts between 40 to 45 mph. The gusty winds will lead to difficult travel conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Loose objects may also be blown around. Make sure to use extra caution if traveling through the early afternoon."
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 32 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Friday there's a slight chance of rain after noon, mixing with snow after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a steady temperature around 34 degrees. West winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 22 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.