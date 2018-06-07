Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 65 degrees. The chance for shower and thunderstorms increases to 40 percent after 8 p.m.
Friday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers likely with possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night look for showers and thunderstorms. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.