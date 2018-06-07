Subscribe for 17¢ / day
NWS: Weather summary

Typical summer weather through the remainder of this week with warm and humid conditions and periodic chances for thunderstorms.

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 65 degrees. The chance for shower and thunderstorms increases to 40 percent after 8 p.m.

Friday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers likely with possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night look for showers and thunderstorms. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.

