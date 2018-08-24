Here's the afternoon forecast form the National Weather Service.
HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK: The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe storms approximately in the counties along and west of the Mississippi River for late this afternoon into tonight. The most likely timing is between 6 and 11 p.m.
With supercells as the dominant storm mode, all severe weather hazards are possible, including tornadoes. The favored area for scattered severe thunderstorms is south of a line from Marengo, Iowa to Muscatine, Iowa to Macomb, Illinois.
This afternoon will be cloudy with a high near 73 degrees and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.