NWS: Rain

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance of showers between noon and 1 p.m. with a high temp near 59 degrees.

Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 45 degrees.

Tuesday rain is possible all day. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday night showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely with a low around 50 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

