Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Look for showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 78 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.
There's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 66 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.