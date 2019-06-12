Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service. There's a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm this afternoon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 69 degrees.
There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 49 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 51 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
