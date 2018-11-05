Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Look for rain this afternoon with a high near 51 degrees.
The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight rain is likely before 11 p.m. with an overnight low around 42 degrees. Southeast wind between 5 to 15 mph will become west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. Winds could gusts as high as 30 mph.