Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m., then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. It will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 62 degrees by 4 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: Showers are likely with a possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 57 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
You have free articles remaining.
The flood warning for the Rock River remains in effect until further notice. Earlier today the Rock was at 12.3 feet and steady. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is expected. The Rock is expected to rise to 13.5 feet Sunday evening, then begin falling.
A flood watch is in effect for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks and Dam 15. The Flood Watch is based on observed and predicted rainfall over the next 72 hours. At this time the NWS has limited confidence associated with rainfall amounts and the location of predicted rainfall. If rainfall in the basin is less than predicted, the forecast river stage may not be reached. Conversely, if rainfall is more than predicted the river may crest higher.
As the forecast becomes more certain, this watch will either be upgraded to a warning or canceled.
As of now, the Mississippi currently is at 13.95 feet and is expected to crest at 16.8 feet Sunday. Flood stage is 15 feet.