Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees. There's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight there's 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.
Tuesday brings mostly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high for the day will be near 81 degrees.
Tuesday night will see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. with a low around 64 degrees.