Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
The Quad-City region is now under a Winter Storm Warning until 9 a.m., Wednesday.
The warning states: "Another winter storm will bring accumulating snow and a wintry mix to portions of Iowa and Illinois. The heaviest precipitation will fall this afternoon through tonight. Due to temperatures near or slightly above freezing, there will be a very tight gradient in snowfall accumulations on the southern edge of the moderate to heavy snow band.
"For areas that rise above freezing, pavement temperatures will be slow to respond because of the very cold conditions the past several days. This increases the risk for light icing amounts from freezing rain. Temperatures will quickly fall through the 20s and into the 10s tonight, which will keep roads hazardous into Wednesday morning. Areas that change to all rain today will change to snow tonight as temperatures fall through the 20s with roads becoming ice covered and hazardous."
Summary
• WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation. Storm total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. There will be a sharp gradient in snow amounts from Washington, Iowa to Sterling, Illinois.
• WHERE: In Iowa, Muscatine, Scott and Washington Counties. In Illinois, Whiteside and Rock Island Counties.
• WHEN: Until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Winds will also be on the increase late tonight into Wednesday.
• PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.
This afternoon, snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain will become all snow after 2 p.m. The high will be near 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with total daytime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch is possible. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.
Tonight rain and snow is likely before 8 p.m., with snow, possibly mixed with sleet between 8 p.m. and midnight, then snow after midnight. The low will be around 19 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new snow and sleet accumulation of around 3 inches.
Wednesday snow is likely before 9 a.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a temperature falling to around 16 degrees by 5 p.m. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 7 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.