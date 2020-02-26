Noon update: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Noon update: Mostly cloudy and breezy

NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a 20% chance of flurries this afternoon. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 18 degrees. North winds around 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

 
