Noon update: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 20% chance of flurries this afternoon. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 18 degrees. North winds around 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.
