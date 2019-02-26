Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Skies will be cloudy with a high near 24 degrees. There's a 20 percent chance of snow after 4 p.m.
Tonight there's a chance of snowand freezing drizzle before 3 a.m., then a slight chance of freezing drizzle between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a steady temperature around 25 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 27 degrees and a low around 10 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero.
A flood warning for the Rock River in Moline has been extended until Saturday night.