Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 49 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight patchy fog is possible after midnight with a 30 percent chance of rain after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 36 degrees.
Thursday will see patchy fog before 7 a.m. with a 30 percent chance of rain before noon. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 40 degrees.
It will be mostly cloudy Thursday night with a low around 28 degrees. There's a 20 percent chance of rain before 7 p.m. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.