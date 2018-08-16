Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
This afternoon there is a slight chance of showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 84 degrees. East winds will be around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 a.m. There will be patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. Northwest winds will be around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. Higher amounts are possible during thunderstorms.
Friday there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly before 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees. North winds will be around 5 mph.
Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 65 degrees. North winds will be around 5 mph.