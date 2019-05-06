{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Rainfall

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Wet week

There's a slight chance of showers until 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 69 degrees.

Tonight showers are likely after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday there's a 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees. Northeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday night Showers are likely after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 46 degrees. East winds will gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

