Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a slight chance of showers until 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 69 degrees.
Tonight showers are likely after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday there's a 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees. Northeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night Showers are likely after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 46 degrees. East winds will gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
A wet week is ahead, but is won't be continuous. This has lowered the threat of a higher Mississippi crest than last week. pic.twitter.com/3y8PXP3deD— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) May 6, 2019