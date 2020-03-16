Noon update: Mostly cloudy this afternoon with more rain later this week

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

There's a slight (20%) chance of rain overnight.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 39 degrees.

There's a 60% chance of overnight rain with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

A couple rounds of moderate to heavy rain will be possible on Wednesday through Friday as a large storm system progresses across the Midwest.

Where the heavy rain falls and how much occurs is still uncertain at this time. But a couple of days of heavy rain and associated run-off would have impacts on local tributary rivers as well as the Mississippi River, which is already rising from snowmelt making it's way downstream from the north.

People with interests along local rivers are urged to stay tuned for later updates and forecasts concerning heavy rain potential later this week.

There is a chance for thunderstorms in or near the Quad-City region on Thursday. It is still too early to determine the potential for severe weather at this time.

