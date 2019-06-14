Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Skies will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 77 degrees and a slight chance of showers after 4 p.m. Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight there's a 70% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 65degrees.
Sunday: There's a 30% chance of showers. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.