Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 62 degrees. There's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Tuesday will see a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
There's also a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.