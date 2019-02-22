Here's the details from a Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by the National Weather Service for the Quad-City region.
"A strong winter storm system will affect the region this weekend. A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will occur tonight mainly north of Interstate 80 after midnight, with accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch possible. The higher ice amounts are expected along and north of the U.S. 30 corridor, where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from midnight into Saturday morning. Rising temperatures will change the freezing precipitation over to rain by mid-Saturday morning. An isolated thunderstorm may occur tonight especially along and south of Interstate 80. Lightning and small hail will be the main threats from any storm. Also, the storms will be able to produce locally higher downpours and ponding of water on low-lying surfaces where they occur. If a storm can make it north of Interstate 80 late tonight, it may also produce localized higher ice amounts.
"Saturday, widespread rain is expected with more isolated thunderstorms possible from late afternoon into the evening. Severe weather is not expected, but wind gusts to 45 mph will be possible as well as small hail. Any storm may again be able to produce locally heavy downpours and ponding of water. Saturday night, the precipitation is expected to change to a wintry mix and then snow by morning with light snow accumulations possible over portions of eastern Iowa and far northwest Illinois. Strong west to northwest winds will develop Saturday night and continue through the day Sunday. Sustained winds may reach 25 to 35 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph will be possible. This may cause some blowing and drifting snow over eastern Iowa. Severely reduced visibilities may also occur as the winds combine with still falling snow.
"Rainfall amounts of one half to nearly one inch over the weekend may lead to considerable rises and possible flooding along area rivers. Breakup ice jams will also be possible."
Here's the afternoon forecast from the NWS:
It will be mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees.
Tonight there's a chance of freezing rain and sleet before 1 a.m., then rain. The low will be around 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with little or no ice or sleet accumulation is expected.
Saturday rain is likely before 1 p.m. The high will be near 39 degrees. The chance Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Saturday night rain and snow is possible before 4 a.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain with a low around 26 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.