Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees. There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.
Tonight there is a 70% chance of precipitation with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely Wednesday. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high for the day will be near 68 degrees and a low around 48 degrees.
Overnight there's a 20% chance of showers before 1 a.m. North winds around 15 mph with produce gusts as high as 25 mph.