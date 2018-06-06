Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.
There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight after 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.
Thursday will see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.
For Thursday night there's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.