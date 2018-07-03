Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.
Expect warm temperatures, light winds and slight chances of storms for fireworks shows these next few evenings! #iawx #ilwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/yNsV7g8EdG— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) July 3, 2018
Wednesday will see a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degree. Heat-index values will be as high as 100 degrees.
At night, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 75 degrees.