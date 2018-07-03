Subscribe for 17¢ / day
NWS: Weather summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.

Wednesday will see a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degree. Heat-index values will be as high as 100 degrees.

At night, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 75 degrees.

