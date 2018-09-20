Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and with a high near 91 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 100 degrees. South winds between 10 to 20 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight there's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. The low will be around 66 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 30 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday will be partly sunny with a temperature falling to around 64 degrees by 11 a.m. Northwest winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 47 degrees.