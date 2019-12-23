Noon update: Near-record warmth today, snow possible this weekend

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be partly sunny with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. Look for patchy fog after 10 p.m.
Tuesday will see patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 40 degrees.
Christmas Day will be partly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. There's a 50% chance of snow after midnight.
Saturday: There's a 50% chance of rain and snow. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 36 degrees.