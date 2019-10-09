Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
This Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region tells the story: "Area rivers are experiencing flooding. See the latest Flood Statements and Flood Warnings for details.
Check out area river levels.
"Scattered thunderstorms are expected Thursday and Thursday night. Isolated tornadoes and damaging straight line winds are the primary concerns, mainly Thursday night. Any storms that form along the cold front will be fast moving. There is a chance for thunderstorms early Friday morning along and east of the Mississippi River along the fast-moving cold front.
"On Saturday strong southwest winds are expected with gusts between 30 to 40 mph. High profile vehicles may need to exercise caution."
For this afternoon look for increasing clouds with a high near 71 degrees. Southeast winds will gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees.
There is a 70% chance of showers on Thursday. The high will be 70 and the low will be around 52 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Thursday night showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday showers are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
The cold front coming through Friday morning will bring in temperatures more typical of November and a lot of wind. Do you know what that means? 🥁...............wind chill is coming back! You MIGHT want a heavier jacket if you head out Saturday morning...🥶 #iawx #ilwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/tdaMH3S2qg— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) October 9, 2019