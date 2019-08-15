{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight after 4 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Friday showers and thunderstorms are likely before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Friday night there's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags