Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight after 4 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Friday showers and thunderstorms are likely before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Friday night there's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.