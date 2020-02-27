Noon update: Partly sunny and breezy

NWS: Summary

Here's your afternoon National Weather Service forecast.

It will be partly sunny with a high near 38 degrees. West wind between 5 to 15 mph could produce gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight there's a 20% chance of snow after 3 a.m. with an overnight low around 20 degrees.

Friday will see a 20% chance of snow before noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.

NWS: Weekend

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees.

