Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be partly sunny with a high near 17 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds will between 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight there's a 20 percent chance of snow after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Tuesday: There's a slight chance of snow before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of snow after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 26 degrees and wind chill-values as low as -5 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday night: There's a chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 4 a.m., then a chance of freezing drizzle. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 20 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Some area rivers and streams are under flood warnings.
Also, a flood warning remains in effect until 3:15 p.m., Tuesday for southeastern Whiteside County.
"Last evening, emergency management reported flooding in the vicinity of Prophetstown and Lyndon along the Rock River due to the development of an ice jam. The flood waters were reported on Illinois 78 about a quarter mile south of the Illinois 78 and West Commercial Street intersection with Illinois 78 closed between Lyndon and Prophetstown.
"A check with local law enforcement early this morning indicates no reported new developments since last evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Prophetstown, Lyndon, Hamilton Corners, Portland Corners, Prophetstown State Recreation Area and Denrock."