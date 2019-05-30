Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Area creeks are at bank-full or slightly out of their banks this morning, according to reports to the weather service.
Some locations may still have water over roads from flash flooding last night, or field flooding that may partially cover roads. Tributary river flooding continue to increase today in many locations.
In any case, no matter what is causing it, do not drive into water over roads.
Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 77 degrees. There's a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 62 degrees. There's a slight chance of overnight showers.