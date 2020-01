This afternoon will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. There's chance of flurries overnight, but nothing measurable.

Tuesday will see a chance of flurries before 9 a.m. Again, nothing measurable is expected. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 18 degrees. West winds will gusts as high as 25 mph.