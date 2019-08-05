Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Severe storms are possible late this afternoon and evening over eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois. The main severe weather threat will be damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has an enhanced risk in place for areas northwest of a line from Manchester, Iowa to Belle Plaine, Iowa and a slight risk covering the rest of eastern Iowa and and much of northwest Illinois.
Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon with a high near 91 degrees.
Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
Tuesday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees.
Tuesday night will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 67 degrees.