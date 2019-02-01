Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be partly sunny with a high near 22 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees.
Tonight look for patchy, freezing drizzle after 5 a.m. with a temperature rising to around 31 degrees by 5 a.m.
Saturday brings a chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before noon, then a chance of drizzle. Be alert for areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. There's a 40 percent chance of overnight rain or drizzle.
Sunday there's a 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 41 degrees. The chance of rain increases to 40 percent after midnight.
A flood warning is in effect for the Rock River in Joslin. Be alert to rapidly changing conditions as warming temperatures will lead to snowmelt and a risk for break-up of ice jams. Residents living along the Rock River should monitor river levels closely throughout the weekend.