Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
The Quad-Cities region is under a Flash Flood Watch until midnight. Here's what the watch says.
"Flash flooding possible through this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread across the area from the west today and linger through the evening. With a very moist airmass in place, the showers will contain torrential rainfall and could produce rainfall rates in excess of 1 to 2 inches per hour. The threat of additional heavy rain combined with already saturated soils will lead to an increased risk of flash flooding, especially across areas that receive repeated shower and storm activity.
"A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible. Monitor forecasts and take action if flash flood warnings are issued or flash flooding develops."
Afternoon forecast: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Temperature falling to around 77 degrees by 5 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Cloudy with a low around 59 degrees.
The extended forecast calls for rain for the remainder of the week.
The Mississippi River level is currently at 13.9 feet and is predicted to reach 15.9 feet on Friday. Flood stage is 15 feet. At 16 feet, water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park, Credit Island, residences along S. Concord Street and Enchanted Island in Davenport, and the 4700 block of River Drive in Moline.
Other area rivers are on the rise include:
• Wapsipinicon River at DeWitt: A Flood Warning continues until further notice. Early today Wapsi was at 11.81 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to 13.1 feet Monday morning, then begin falling. At 13 feet water affects many residences and low-lying roads along the river.
• Rock River at Moline: A Flood Warning continues until further notice. Earliy today the Rock was at 12.69 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The Rock is expected to rise to 13.6 feet Friday, then begin falling. At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline, 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street, water is on Canal Road in Big Island and Smith`s Island.
• Cedar River at Conesville: A Flood Warning continues until further notice. Early today the Cedar was at 13.63 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. The Cedar is expected to rise to 16.5 feet Tuesday evening. At 16.5 feet water affects County Road G28.
• Iowa River at Columbus Junction: A Flood Warning continues until further notice. Early today the Iowa was 18.49 feet and rising. Flood stage is 19 feet. No flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. The Iowa is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 23.8 feet Sunday morning. At 23 feet water affects residential property along the river south of the Iowa 92 bridge.