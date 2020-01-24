Noon update: Rain and snow possible this afternoon

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

Rain and snow are likely before 2 p.m., rain between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m. Also, patchy fog. Otherwise, the afternoon will be cloudy with a high near 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Rain and snow are likely before 4 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain. There will be patchy fog before 7 p.m. The overnight low will be around 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of snow between 9 a.m. and noon. It will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday night: Cloudy with a low around 27 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.

