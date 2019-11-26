Noon update: Rain and wind later today

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

Rain with thunderstorms likely after 5 p.m. The high for the day will be near 48 degrees. East winds of 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The overnight low will be around 38 degrees. It will be breezy with a south wind between 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest between 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

A National Weather Service High Wind Watch, which includes most of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, is in effect from 3 a.m. until 6 p.m., Wednesday.

Here's what the watch says.

"High wind watch remains in effect from late tonight through Wednesday afternoon."

WHAT: West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.