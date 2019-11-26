Noon update: Rain and wind later today

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Rain with thunderstorms likely after 5 p.m. The high for the day will be near 48 degrees. East winds of 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The overnight low will be around 38 degrees. It will be breezy with a south wind between 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest between 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
A National Weather Service High Wind Watch, which includes most of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, is in effect from 3 a.m. until 6 p.m., Wednesday.
Here's what the watch says.
"High wind watch remains in effect from late tonight through Wednesday afternoon."
You have free articles remaining.
WHAT: West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
WHEN: From 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
IMPACTS: Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Outdoor decorations may get damaged.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Winds 30 to 40 mph are expected. There is less confidence in wind gusts reaching 60 mph. As such the watch will remain in place until confidence increases to issue a high wind warning or wind advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
For the Q-C Wednesday will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 36 degrees by 5 p.m. It will be windy with a west wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 27 degrees. Northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph will decrease to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.