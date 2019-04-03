Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 20 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 41 degrees.
Rain is likely after 7 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday rain is likely before 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 50 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night there is a 30 percent chance of rain before 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 42 degrees.