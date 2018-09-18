UPDATE: Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
EARLIER REPORT: Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will partly sunny with a high near 84 degrees with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. with a low around 68 degrees.
For Wednesday, there's a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees.
Wednesday night brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.