Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm this afternoon. Skies are cloudy with a high near 71 degrees.
The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight there's a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., with a chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 59 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 63 degrees. There's a 20% chance of overnight showers.