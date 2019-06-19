{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Radar

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Rain

Showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm this afternoon. Skies are cloudy with a high near 71 degrees.

The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight there's a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., with a chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 59 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 63 degrees. There's a 20% chance of overnight showers.

