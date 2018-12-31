Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Rain is likely with a high near 37 degrees. East wind between 5 to 15 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch is possible.
Tonight: Drizzle and snow likely before 8 p.m., with a chance of drizzle between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., then a slight chance of freezing drizzle after 11 p.m. It will be cloudy with a low around 26 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent with little or no ice or snow accumulation expected..
New Year's Day: There's a chance of flurries before 11 a.m. It will be cloudy with a high near 27 degrees and a low around 16 degrees.