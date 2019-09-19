{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Rain

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Showers are likely between noon and 2 p.m. with a possibly a thunderstorm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees.

Friday there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.

Friday night there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.

