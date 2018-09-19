Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon before 3 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight there's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.
Thursday there's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 90 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night there's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. with a low around 67 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.