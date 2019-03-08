Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
This afternoon will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.
Saturday there's a chance of freezing rain and sleet before 8 a.m., followed by rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. The high for the day will be near 44 degrees. East winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with little or no ice or sleet accumulation expected.
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by showers between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be breezy and cloudy with a low around 32 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.