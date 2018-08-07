Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 64 degrees. There's a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day and a 30 percent chance of precipitation before 9 p.m. with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. Patchy fog is possible after 1 a.m.
Patchy fog is possible before 10 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.